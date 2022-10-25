Selling US$2.6m worth of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 8.5% last week, insiders who sold US$2.6m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$80.86, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Goosehead Insurance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Michael Colby, sold US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$84.11 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$33.31). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Michael Colby was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Goosehead Insurance Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$4.9k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Goosehead Insurance insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Goosehead Insurance Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Goosehead Insurance insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Goosehead Insurance. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Goosehead Insurance (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

