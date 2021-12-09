Selling US$2.4m worth of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Standex International Corporation's (NYSE:SXI) stock jumped 4.2%, but insiders who sold US$2.4m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$114, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Standex International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Charles Cannon, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$116 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$107. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Standex International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SXI Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Insiders at Standex International Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Standex International. In total, insiders dumped US$2.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Standex International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Standex International insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Standex International Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Standex International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Standex International is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Standex International you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

