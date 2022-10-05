Selling US$2.4m worth of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:HTH) stock jumped 8.1%, but insiders who sold US$2.4m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$30.72, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hilltop Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Hillel Feinberg, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$29.69 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.56. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders At Hilltop Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Hilltop Holdings. In total, insider Hillel Feinberg dumped US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Hilltop Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hilltop Holdings insiders own about US$493m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hilltop Holdings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Hilltop Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Hilltop Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

