Selling US$2.1m worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock rose 4.5% last week, insiders who sold US$2.1m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$93.62, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Itron Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Thomas Deitrich, for US$668k worth of shares, at about US$99.95 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$65.57). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Itron insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ITRI Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Itron Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Itron shares. Specifically, CEO, President & Director Thomas Deitrich ditched US$203k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Itron

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Itron insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Itron Tell Us?

An insider sold Itron shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Itron you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

