Selling US$19m worth of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) stock rose 5.2% last week, insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$42.63, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

UiPath Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Products & Engineering, Ted Kummert, sold US$6.8m worth of shares at a price of US$43.74 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$13.61. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year UiPath insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:PATH Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that UiPath insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$1.6b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The UiPath Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no UiPath insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the UiPath insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UiPath. For example - UiPath has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

