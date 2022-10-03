Selling US$16m worth of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, The Trade Desk, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTD) stock jumped 3.6%, but insiders who sold US$16m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$109, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Trade Desk Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Employee Director, Kathryn Falberg, for US$16m worth of shares, at about US$110 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$59.75. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Kathryn Falberg was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:TTD Insider Trading Volume October 3rd 2022

Does Trade Desk Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Trade Desk insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about US$2.9b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trade Desk Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Trade Desk insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Trade Desk insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trade Desk. For example - Trade Desk has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

