Selling US$13m worth of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock gained 7.6% last week, insiders who sold US$13m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$9.67, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rover Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Aaron Easterly, sold US$8.2m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.24). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Rover Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ROVR Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

Insiders at Rover Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Rover Group. Specifically, insiders ditched US$276k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.9% of Rover Group shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Rover Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Rover Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Rover Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

