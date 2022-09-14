Selling US$12m worth of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Last week, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock jumped 5.0%, but insiders who sold US$12m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$99.07, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Chairman, Robert McCabe, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$103 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$80.99. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:PNFP Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Insiders At Pinnacle Financial Partners Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares. Specifically, Independent Director Gregory Burns ditched US$116k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders own 2.2% of the company, currently worth about US$133m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pinnacle Financial Partners Insiders?

An insider sold Pinnacle Financial Partners shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Pinnacle Financial Partners makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Pinnacle Financial Partners has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

