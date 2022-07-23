Selling US$11m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) insiders

Last week, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DOCN) stock jumped 11%, but insiders who sold US$11m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$52.99, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DigitalOcean Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Benjamin Horowitz, for US$10m worth of shares, at about US$53.84 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$39.16. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

DigitalOcean Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DOCN Insider Trading Volume July 23rd 2022

Insider Ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DigitalOcean Holdings insiders own about US$761m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DigitalOcean Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for DigitalOcean Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

