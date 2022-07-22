Selling US$10m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) insiders

Last week, Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) stock jumped 11%, but insiders who sold US$10m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$56.14, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alcoa

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, William Oplinger, sold US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$48.40 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$45.15. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Alcoa didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AA Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Alcoa insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Alcoa Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Alcoa shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Alcoa insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Alcoa is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

