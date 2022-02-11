Selling US$1.7m worth of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

SI-BONE, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SIBN) stock rose 9.0% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.7m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$26.06, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SI-BONE Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Jeffrey Dunn, for US$264k worth of shares, at about US$31.40 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$20.19). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

SI-BONE insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:SIBN Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

SI-BONE Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at SI-BONE. Specifically, insiders ditched US$421k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of SI-BONE

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SI-BONE insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SI-BONE Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought SI-BONE stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SI-BONE. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with SI-BONE and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

