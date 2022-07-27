Selling US$1.4m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) insiders

Even though First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) stock gained 5.9% last week, insiders who sold US$1.4m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$25.21, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Financial Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Claude Davis, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$25.70 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$21.94. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.00k shares for US$145k. But they sold 54.21k shares for US$1.4m. All up, insiders sold more shares in First Financial Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FFBC Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

First Financial Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at First Financial Bancorp over the last quarter. President Archie Brown bought US$103k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand, Independent Director William Barron sold US$70k worth of shares. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn't large enough to get us excited.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.2% of First Financial Bancorp shares, worth about US$45m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Financial Bancorp Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at First Financial Bancorp. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for First Financial Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: First Financial Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

