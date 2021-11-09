Selling US$1.1m worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Despite the fact that Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) stock rose 5.4% last week, insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$134, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stepan

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Scott Behrens, sold US$231k worth of shares at a price of US$138 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$128. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 651.81 shares for US$84k. But insiders sold 8.00k shares worth US$1.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Stepan than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SCL Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Does Stepan Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Stepan insiders own about US$141m worth of shares (which is 4.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stepan Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Stepan insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Stepan, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

