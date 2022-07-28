Selling US$1.1m worth of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

Even though MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) stock gained 4.3% last week, insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$583, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MSCI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The General Counsel, Robert Gutowski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$517k worth of shares at a price of US$646 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$453. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year MSCI insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MSCI Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

I will like MSCI better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does MSCI Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MSCI insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 3.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The MSCI Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no MSCI insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of MSCI, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that MSCI has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

