Selling US$1.0m worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insiders

Last week, Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) stock jumped 9.7%, but insiders who sold US$1.0m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$45.72, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of America

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Andrew Sieg, for US$831k worth of shares, at about US$45.12 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$33.62). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Bank of America didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Bank of America Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bank of America insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$467m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of America Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bank of America insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Bank of America insider transactions don't fill us with confidence.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

