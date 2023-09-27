‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Leads To Homebuyer Regret

Selling multimillion-dollar homes is the norm on “Selling Sunset,” but Chrishell Stause said that buying these ultra-pricey luxury homes isn’t always the best idea — and she sometimes tries to talk clients out of it.

During an interview with could easily lead to buyer’s remorse.

‘If You’re Overextending To Buy the House, Are You Going To Actually Be Happy?’

In high-end markets like Los Angeles, it’s not uncommon for buyers to bite off more than they can chew.

“I have seen a lot of people get a little wrapped up in the L.A. market of wanting to show out a little more,” Stause said.

But buying a house simply because it looks impressive can be detrimental to your finances, especially when you consider that the sale price is just one of the expenses that come along with owning the home.

“You have to remember when you buy this house, it’s going to come with property taxes every year, it’s going to come with a lot of money to keep it going — so many things,” Stause said. “People forget to factor all of that in.”

Because of this, Stause said she encourages her clients to buy homes that cost well under the mortgage amount they are approved for.

“I personally try to talk people into, ‘OK, take the number that’s […] what you’re approved for, and I really think you should go under that so that you still give yourself some leeway,'” she said.

Spending more on a home than you can comfortably afford can easily lead to regret.

“If you’re overextending to buy the house, are you going to actually be happy in that house […] if you’re stressed out all the time?” Stause said. “I mean, yeah, the house might be pretty, but it’s not going to feel like a home when you have a stress on your family. So I try and remind them to keep that in balance.”

