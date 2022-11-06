Selling STORE Capital? 3 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy With the Proceeds

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is being acquired, and the deal is almost certain to close in early 2023. Many investors are ready to cash out and move on and are looking for high-yield real estate stocks to buy with the proceeds. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for three: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE: SKT), and Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 1, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Realty Income and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone Inc. and STORE Capital. The Motley Fool recommends Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.