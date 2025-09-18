Selling a House in the Trump Economy? Do These 3 Things Now, According to Real Estate Agents

Selling a home in 2025 is different from past years, as new rules and changing buyer attitudes make pricing and preparation more important than ever. The United States housing market is valued at a huge $55.1 trillion, but losing $109 billion in Florida this year shows how quickly prices can drop in some states, per Zillow data. Real estate experts say sellers need to act smart and stay flexible if they want their homes to sell quickly.

According to Alexei Morgado, a licensed real estate agent in Florida, pricing a home correctly is more important than ever. He said, “In this fragile environment, buyers are very price-sensitive and any sense of overpricing will be seen immediately.”

In this kind of market, here are three things home owners looking to sell should do, according to experts.

Price Your Home Correctly

Morgado says that pricing a home correctly at the outset can mean the difference between multiple showings and sitting idle on the market. During President Trump’s administration, buyers have been acting swiftly to avoid overpriced homes. As per J.P. Morgan research, existing home listings have grown by 20% this year but are still 30% below the old lows, which means every price matters even more.

Morgado added, “A home that hits the market too high, for instance, can be categorized as hard to sell.”

Jacob Naig, a real estate investor and agent in Des Moines, Iowa, echoed Morgado’s insight. He said, “In uncertain markets, overpricing is penalized more swiftly.” Naig noted that in Des Moines, homes with predictable maintenance costs are selling as quickly as flashier properties due to rate-conscious buyers.

According to Realtor.com’s forecast, mortgage rates are averaging about 6.7% this year, making buyers careful about how much they can spend. Morgado suggests that sellers should avoid relying on old comparison sales. He recommends working with agents who stay up to date on real-time local prices and trends, rather than just historic numbers. Naig supports, saying the importance of tracking mortgage rates and local inventory because these numbers show real buyer demand and help target the best list price.

Fix Up and Stage for Value

“Small repairs, fresh paint and good staging can improve a home’s overall presentation,” Morgado said. He explained that buyers today pay close attention to every little detail, asking sellers to “service A/C systems, clean roofs and keep a clean look.” Failure to address these issues invites scrutiny, delays and lower offers, particularly when buyers feel uncertain about financing or employment, Morgado added.

As per Westshore Home’s 2025 guide, simple upgrades offer the highest returns, like a steel entry door (up to 188% return on investment [ROI]) or minor kitchen repairs (96% ROI).

Naig supports this idea, saying, “If tariffs make building materials cost more, a seller who can show receipts for a new roof or HVAC has an edge.” Buyers view such investments as locked-in value and become “more willing to pay a premium for homes where major updates have already been made,” Naig explained.

Stay Ready To Negotiate and Be Flexible

Both experts said flexibility is non-negotiable in the current climate. Morgado encourages sellers to be open and understanding with buyers facing hesitancy due to financing, interest rates or employment stability. Well-priced, well-presented homes will draw multiple offers, but sellers who decline to negotiate or demonstrate rigidity miss out on those opportunities.

Naig said execution is all about embracing transparency. By sharing documentation and remaining forthcoming about home improvements, sellers mitigate uncertainty, especially with “tariff-driven cost pressures on materials.” In Des Moines, skipping small repairs signals deferred maintenance and often draws lower offers or aggressive negotiations from cautious buyers, Naig noted.

Negotiating in the Trump economy means understanding and reacting to shifting buyer attitudes, local inventory and the policy-driven market. Sellers should be aware of immigration changes, short-term rental regulations and migration trends, as these shape demand for certain types of homes in various regions, Morgado explained.

