Selling a House in California? These 10 Home Features Are the Most Popular

The California housing market wasn’t in big trouble, but it was in a bit of a slump at the start of 2025. Home sales were already stalling because of both high interest rates and high home prices. Then, in early January, the Southern California wildfires erupted and destroyed at least 18,000 structures, including thousands of homes. Supply plunged, but demand didn’t. It appeared that people just weren’t that interested in buying an exorbitantly expensive home in an exorbitantly expensive state — that was also high-risk for climate disaster — in a time of towering interest rates.
The California housing market had a comeback in February. More homes hit the market, prices went up and mortgage rates dropped a bit. Things are looking up for sellers in the Golden State. If you’re thinking about selling your house in California, you’re probably in luck — but that doesn’t mean you can sell any old shack for top dollar. Buyers want to see certain features in their Cali abodes, and may pass if your home doesn’t have them. According to RedFin, these are the top 10 most popular home features for homebuyers in California in 2025 — and how much homes that have them sell for. Features are ranked from least to most popular.
10. Fence
- Median list price: $710,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100.5%
- Average views per listing: 1,870
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 17.8%
9. Spa
- Median list price: $725,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 99.8%
- Average views per listing: 1,910
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 17.9%
8. New Construction
- Median list price: $609,490
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100%
- Average views per listing: 1,600
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 18%
7. Deck
- Median list price: $764,900
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100.5%
- Average views per listing: 1,990
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 18.7%
6. Gas Cooktop
- Median list price: $799,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100.6%
- Average views per listing: 1,990
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 20.7%
5. Fireplace
- Median list price: $798,888
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100.9%
- Average views per listing: 2,090
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 25.4%
4. Family Room
- Median list price: $775,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100.7%
- Average views per listing: 2,000
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 25.9%
3. View
- Median list price: $650,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%
- Average views per listing: 1,760
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 26.8%
2. Pool
- Median list price: $750,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 100.5%
- Average views per listing: 2,020
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 28%
1. Office
- Median list price: $625,000
- Sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%
- Average views per listing: 1,660
- Percentage of California homes for sale that have this feature: 33.8%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Selling a House in California? These 10 Home Features Are the Most Popular
