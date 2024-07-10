Selling a Home Costs More Than You Think: Average Cost for Sellers in Each State

Much of the focus on housing transactions centers on the buyer and how much they have to spend on their new home. On the seller’s end, the main focus is on getting the right price and walking away with a tidy profit. But there are also considerable costs when you sell a home, and those costs can cut into your profit (or widen your loss) no matter where you live.

American home sellers spend an average of nearly $55,000 on selling expenses, according to a recent Clever Real Estate survey of 1,014 U.S. home sellers. That figure includes closing costs as well as broker commissions, repairs/upgrades and other expenses.

Here’s a breakdown of typical expenses home sellers have to pay, according to the Clever survey:

Listing agent commission (median-priced home): $11,136

(median-priced home): $11,136 Buyer’s agent commission (median-priced home): $10,467

(median-priced home): $10,467 Pre- and post-listing repairs, improvements and renovations : $10,000

: $10,000 Closing costs : $8,000

: $8,000 Concessions to the buyer : $7,200

: $7,200 Moving costs : $3,250

: $3,250 Marketing : $2,300

: $2,300 Staging: $2,263

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of survey respondents said they were surprised at the costs they had to pay, and 42% said costs were higher than expected. About nine in 10 (89%) recent sellers have regrets about their sale. Many believe that by taking a different approach, they could have sold their homes for about $50,000 more than they actually did.

Half of respondents complained that their listing agents failed them either through disappointing results, mistakes with the listing or lack of communication. At the same time, sellers who used an agent made about $34,000 more profit than those who didn’t. The vast majority of sellers — 89%, according to the National Association of Realtors — use an agent.

As with most costs, the amount you pay to sell your home varies widely depending on your location. In terms of closing costs alone, the state you live in (and the type of home) might make a difference of $22,000 or more. For example, closing costs for inexpensive homes in Montana ranged as low as $1,133, while costs for pricey homes in Hawaii reached nearly $24,000.

Clever Real Estate analyzed survey results to find the typical closing cost ranges across the country. Below are the average costs in each state. Keep in mind that these are closing costs only and don’t include agent commissions, repairs, marketing and other expenses.

State Seller Closing Costs Range Alabama $2,424-$9,012 Alaska $2,648-$12,416 Arizona $4,322-$15,291 Arkansas $2,461-$8,599 California $5,539-$23,682 Colorado $2,572-$15,805 Connecticut $7,637-$16,981 Delaware $11,130-$19,884 Florida $4,911-$14,758 Georgia $3,663-$11,120 Hawaii $4,831-$23,944 Idaho $4,494-$15,664 Illinois $2,656-$10,113 Indiana $1,841-$7,839 Iowa $1,360-$7,757 Kansas $2,404-$8,983 Kentucky $2,209-$7,560 Louisiana $2,485-$7,329 Maine $4,324-$14,383 Maryland $6,412-$16,780 Massachusetts $6,801-$20,410 Michigan $5,475-$12,553 Minnesota $3,502-$12,679 Mississippi $1,656-$7,245 Missouri $1,778-$7,944 Montana $1,133-$12,439 Nebraska $2,748-$10,023 Nevada $4,846-$15,255 New Hampshire $4,043-$16,098 New Jersey $6,423-$19,051 New Mexico $2,336-$10,002 New York $5,386-$16,241 North Carolina $2,452-$11,151 North Dakota $2,173-$9,351 Ohio $2,406-$8,946 Oklahoma $3,070-$9,194 Oregon $2,060-$14,136 Pennsylvania $6,372-$13,229 Rhode Island $3,553-$15,274 South Carolina $3,375-$10,337 South Dakota $3,984-$11,111 Tennessee $3,434-$11,130 Texas $4,528-$12,887 Utah $2,581-$15,032 Vermont $3,185-$12,048 Virginia $4,175-$14,293 Washington $9,786-$24,090 Washington, D.C. $3,201-$16,978 West Virginia $2,868-$7,262 Wisconsin $2,961-$11,019 Wyoming $2,035-$10,963

