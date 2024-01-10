SELLAS (SLS) Rises on FDA Fast Track Tag to Leukemia Candidate

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to its novel and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, SLS009, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Shares rose 4.1% on Jan 9 following the announcement.

The Fast Track designation from the FDA facilitates rapid development and expedites the review of candidates that are being developed to treat serious conditions and have the potential to address unmet medical needs.

The Fast Track tag is likely to expedite the development path for SLS009 and help in a faster regulatory filing for the candidate in r/r AML in the United States.

The FDA has already granted an Orphan Drug designation to SLS009 for r/r AML.

Shares of SELLAS have plunged 79.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concurrently, the company announced initial positive top-line data from the 45 mg (safety) dose cohort of a phase IIa study on SLS009. A total of nine patients were enrolled in the 45 mg cohort.

The phase IIa study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of two dose levels of SLS009 — 45 mg and 60 mg — in combination with AbbVie’s Venclexta (venetoclax) and azacytidine (aza/ven) for treating r/r AML.

In the study, treatment with the 45mg dose of SLS009 in combination with aza/ven demonstrated anti-leukemic effects with a favorable safety profile in AML patients who are resistant to venetoclax combination therapies.

Out of the nine patients, one patient died due to sepsis. A significant anti-leukemic effect was observed in 87.5% of the evaluable patients.

The first patient enrolled in the study achieved a complete response (CR) with full peripheral blood recovery. The median overall survival has not been reached yet.

SELLAS also enrolled several patients who are in the ongoing 60 mg cohort of the above study.

Additional data from the fully enrolled 45 mg cohort and initial data from the 60 mg cohort are expected to be reported later in the first quarter of 2024.

SLS009 is also being evaluated in a phase Ib/II study for the treatment of relapsed/refractory peripheral t-cell lymphomas (PTCL). The FDA granted a Fast Track Designation to SLS009 in relapsed/refractory PTCL.

We note that SELLAS currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. Therefore, in the absence of a marketed product, the successful development of SLS009, along with other candidates, holds the key for the company.

