SELLAS Reports Positive Phase 2a Data For SLS009 With Zanubrutinib In Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

February 20, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced promising early data from its Phase 2a trial of SLS009 or tambiciclib, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, in combination with zanubrutinib or Brukinsa for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or r/r DLBCL.

The trial showed an overall response rate or ORR of 67 percent more than double the expected ORR for zanubrutinib alone.

Among responders, one patient achieved a complete response or CR, while three had partial responses or PR, with target lesions shrinking by 89 percent, 78 percent, and 56 percent, respectively.

In patients with the non-GCB DLBCL or ABC subtype, the disease control rate or DCR was 83 percent.

No median overall survival or OS was reached at the time of the follow-up, but 67 percent of patients remained alive.

The safety profile was consistent with zanubrutinib alone, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

SELLAS continues to explore the potential of SLS009 in DLBCL and other hematologic cancers.

Currently, SLS is trading at $1.28, up by 1.44 percent.

