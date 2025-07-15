BioTech
SLS

SELLAS' Phase 2 Study Of SLS009 In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Meets All Primary Goals

July 15, 2025 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) Tuesday said that its Phase 2 trial of SLS009 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) met all primary goals.

The Phase 2 study was designed to evaluate SLS009 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine. The primary endpoint for the trial was overall response rate (ORR). The study exceeded target ORR of 20% with 44% response rate in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia-Myelodysplasia-Related Changes (AML MR). Median Overall Survival (mOS) was 8.9 Months, which surpassed the historical median of 2.4 months.

The FDA has recommended SELLAS to include newly diagnosed, first-line AML patients in a study, that may support a New Drug Application. The company plans to initiate the study by the first quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.