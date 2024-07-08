News & Insights

SELLAS Life Sciences: SLS009 Granted Orphan Drug Designation By European Commission

(RTTNews) - SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) announced the European Commission has granted Orphan Drug Designation for SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company said it remains on track to share further data around SLS009 in the third quarter of the current year.

"This designation along with the recently announced strong preliminary Phase 2 data and previous FDA ODD designation reinforces our continued progress and commitment to developing SLS009 as a potential treatment for AML," said Angelos Stergiou, CEO of SELLAS.

