Sellas Life Sciences Shares Gains On Positive Cohort 3 Phase 2 Results For SLS009

April 08, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) Tuesday announced positive survival in Cohort 3 data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company reported 67 percent overall response rate in target population, while the targeted response was 20 percent.

Currently, shares are at 1.11, up 7.41 percent on a volume of 937,099.

The trial reported 8.9 months median overall survival in Patients with AML-Myelodysplasia-Related Changes and 8.8 months median overall survival in all relapsed or refractory to Venetoclax-based regimens patients. The company said the results surpassed historical benchmark of 2.5 months.

SELLAS Life Sciences expects FDA regulatory path feedback in the first half of 2025.

The company will continue to explore SLS009's potential in expansion cohorts to further validate its potential to address critical unmet medical needs.

The Phase 2 clinical trial of SLS009 was an open-label, single-arm, multi-center safety, tolerability and efficacy study.

