Sellas Life Sciences options imply 22.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 430:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 22.6%, or 0c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.5%.

