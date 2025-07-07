SELLAS Life Sciences Group Welcomes Dr. Linghua Wang to Scientific Advisory Board

SELLAS Life Sciences adds Dr. Linghua Wang to its Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing its expertise in cancer research and precision medicine.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Linghua Wang to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Wang, a prominent figure in cancer research and computational biology, brings valuable expertise that aligns with SELLAS's focus on translational research, artificial intelligence, and precision medicine as the company approaches critical clinical milestones for its oncology therapeutics. Her background includes leadership roles at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she focuses on cancer genomics and the complexities of tumor ecosystems. This addition follows the recent appointments of Dr. Philip C. Amrein and Dr. Alex Kentsis, enhancing the advisory board's capabilities to guide SELLAS's clinical and scientific strategies. SELLAS is developing innovative cancer therapies, including its lead candidate GPS, targeting the WT1 protein, and SLS009, a novel small molecule CDK9 inhibitor.

Appointment of Dr. Linghua Wang to the Scientific Advisory Board enhances the company's expertise in cancer research and precision oncology.

The addition of Dr. Wang, along with Dr. Amrein and Dr. Kentsis, strengthens the team's ability to guide scientific and clinical strategies during a critical growth phase.

Dr. Wang's significant research background and capabilities in using advanced technologies like AI and single-cell analytics align well with SELLAS's focus on innovative therapeutics.

SELLAS's ongoing development of lead product candidates, such as GPS and SLS009, positions the company competitively in the oncology landscape.

While the addition of Dr. Wang to the Scientific Advisory Board may seem positive, it also suggests that the company may be lacking in necessary expertise and must seek external help to enhance its clinical and scientific strategies.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements indicates a significant level of uncertainty surrounding the company's future, particularly in terms of product development and regulatory approval, which may deter potential investors.

The press release acknowledges inherent risks and uncertainties around clinical success and regulatory approvals, which could undermine investor confidence and raise concerns about the viability of ongoing and future projects.

Who is Dr. Linghua Wang and what is her role at SELLAS?

Dr. Linghua Wang is a new member of SELLAS's Scientific Advisory Board, bringing expertise in cancer immunogenomics and computational biology.

What is the focus of SELLAS Life Sciences Group?

SELLAS is focused on developing novel therapies for various cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

What are SELLAS's lead product candidates?

SELLAS's lead product candidates include GPS, targeting the WT1 protein, and SLS009, a differentiated CDK9 inhibitor.

How does Dr. Wang's research contribute to oncology?

Dr. Wang's research aims to enhance predictive and precision oncology by developing models of patient response and identifying new therapeutic targets.

What is the significance of Dr. Wang joining the Scientific Advisory Board?

Dr. Wang's experience will help guide SELLAS's scientific and clinical strategy as they pursue key clinical milestones.

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced the addition of Linghua Wang, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Wang is a widely respected leader in cancer research and translational science, and she joins the Company’s SAB shortly after the appointments of Philip C. Amrein, MD, and Dr. Alex Kentsis, MD, PhD.





“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wang to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dragan Cicic, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of SELLAS. “Her decades of experience in cancer immunogenomics and computational biology are directly aligned with our focus on translational research, artificial intelligence utilization around genomics, proteomics as well as transcriptomics, and precision medicine. With the recent additions of Drs. Amrein and Kentsis, we are building a uniquely experienced and visionary team that will help guide our scientific and clinical strategy during this critical phase of growth. Their collective insights will be invaluable as we approach key clinical milestones expected for both of our assets later this year.”





Dr. Wang is a tenured Associate Professor in the Department of Genomic Medicine at MD Anderson, where she leads the Computational Biology Laboratory. She also holds a dual appointment as an Associate Member of The James P. Allison Institute, serves as Co-Lead of Focus Area 2 (Single-Cell Analytics & Spatial Multi-Omics) at the Institute for Data Science in Oncology, and is a faculty member in the Quantitative Sciences and Immunology PhD Programs at the UTHealth Houston Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. Trained in Clinical Medicine, she earned her PhD in Cancer Genomics from the University of Tokyo and completed postdoctoral training at Baylor College of Medicine, where she was subsequently promoted to faculty. She was recruited to MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2017.





Her research focuses on unraveling complex tumor ecosystems, with an emphasis on understanding cellular and molecular heterogeneity and dynamics, phenotypic plasticity, and interactions between cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment that drive disease progression and therapy response. Her group leverages cutting-edge single-cell and spatial omics, molecular imaging, AI-driven pathology, and advanced bioinformatics and machine learning approaches to enable transformative discoveries. Dr. Wang’s work aims to advance predictive and precision oncology by developing robust models of patient response and uncovering novel therapeutic targets, with the ultimate goal of transforming how cancers and their precursors are detected, classified, and treated. She holds multiple NIH/NCI funded grants, has published over 100 articles in high-impact journals, and is an internationally recognized leader in cancer research. Her work is highly collaborative, spanning national and international partnerships to advance cancer understanding and treatment.







About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.







SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit



www.sellaslifesciences.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the GPS clinical development program, including the REGAL study and the timing of future milestones related thereto. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in SELLAS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.





Dr. Wang receives compensation as a member of SELLAS’s Scientific Advisory Board, and this financial relationship has been disclosed to MD Anderson’s Conflict of Interest Committee in accordance with institutional policy.







