SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NasdaqCM:SLS) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $8.84 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.80% from the latest reported closing price of $4.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLS is 0.03%, an increase of 62.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 36,414K shares. The put/call ratio of SLS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 3,077K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares , representing an increase of 26.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 207.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,388K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing an increase of 77.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 917.47% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,341K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares , representing a decrease of 75.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,082K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 86.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 1,546.15% over the last quarter.

Dagco holds 1,029K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing an increase of 43.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 87.58% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.