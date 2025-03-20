SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP I Earnings Results: $SLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP I ($SLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP I Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP I stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC added 594,919 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $618,715
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 437,998 shares (+925.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,517
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 398,431 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,368
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 160,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,601
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 128,355 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,489
- UBS GROUP AG added 127,821 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,933
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 92,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,654
