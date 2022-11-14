Sellas Life Sciences Falls 33% On Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) shares are sliding more than 33 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter loss.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company reported a quarterly net loss of $7.02 million or $0.34 per share compared to $7.085 million or $0.45 per share in the prior year.

There was no licensing revenue for the third quarter of 2022 or 2021.

Currently, shares are at $3.01, down 33.74 percent compared to the prior close of $4.55 on a volume of 705,220. The shares have been on a decline since November 10.

