Sellas Announces $20 Mln Registered Direct Offering, Concurrent Private Placement

March 15, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) announced on Friday that it has finalized agreements with two current institutional investors for the sale of 13,029,316 shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering.

Additionally, warrants to purchase up to 13,029,316 shares of common stock will be available in a private placement.

The combined purchase price for each share and accompanying warrant is $1.535, in line with Nasdaq rules.

The warrants, with an exercise price of $1.41 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire 5.5 years later.

The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to reach around $20 million, before deducting fees.

The Company plans to allocate the net proceeds towards research and development, working capital, and general corporate use.

The completion of the Offering is anticipated around March 19, 2024, pending standard closing conditions.

