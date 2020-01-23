Sell Tesla Now, Says UBS. Here's Why.

Tesla shares have doubled in the past three months. As earnings loom for next week, UBS warns the good news is priced in. They expect shares to drop from here.

UBS analysts reiterated a Sell rating on the electric-car maker, but lifted their price target. It’s still far lower than where shares are now.

UBS analysts have lifted their price target on Tesla, but to a level that’s nowhere near where the red-hot stock is trading right now.

In a note entitled “Earnings Taking Off, but Shares Already Left the Orbit,“ a team of analysts led by Patrick Hummel reiterated a Sell rating on the shares Thursday, while bumping the price to $410 from $160. But Tesla stock—which closed at $569.56 on Wednesday and is trading higher today—has clearly galloped past their aspirations.

Tesla has been on a tear, with shares more than doubling over the past three months and up 37% so far this year. It got a boost Wednesday after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives bumped his own price target to $550, on the heels of an even more bullish call.

Tesla shares were up 0.6%, at $572.70, at 2:59 p.m.. The S&P 500 was up 0.1%.

Despite the Sell rating, UBS’ Hummel said his team is upbeat on Tesla’s fortunes, estimating the electric-car maker will reach a 10% operating profit margin from 2022 onward and generate $3 billion to $5 billion in free cash flow a year, making it the most profitable original equipment manufacturer, or OEM.

But much of the optimism is already priced into shares, he warned. The stock is now discounting 1.6 million cars sold in 2025 at an 11% operating profit margin after doubling in value since the release of third-quarter results.

“This is a stretch because it requires perfect execution, strong EV [electric vehicle] demand growth and at the same time failure of the incumbent OEMs to launch competitive EVs,” said Hummel. “Any delay, adverse regulation change or ramp up issue would likely trigger a sharp negative share price reaction.”

What else is in the price? A strong fourth quarter—the company reports Jan. 29—with upbeat guidance for 2020 and a smooth ramp-up of its Shanghai gigafactory and its Model Y SUV.

When investors are making money hand over fist, no one is exactly happy to hear from a party pooper. But if UBS is right, the only surprises next week may be the ones investors aren’t expecting.

