Sell-Off? Correction? These 3 Stocks Are Already 40% Off Their Highs

The market is just 5% below its all-time high, but if you're a growth-stock investor, you're probably in a much bigger hole than the S&P 500 right now. Many of the market's speedsters have floored it going the wrong way in recent weeks. Can they shift out of reverse?

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) are down between 44% and 49% through Wednesday's close. You don't need to wait for a sell-off or correction to find the right buying opportunity. Let's see why these top stocks belong in your portfolio at today's bargain prices.

Coupang: 49% off

Coupang may not be a household name for stateside shoppers, but it's the undisputed champ of e-commerce in South Korea. It has 16 million active customers, reaching roughly a third of the country's 50 million adults. It has a bigger moat than you probably think. The company has 100 fulfillment centers across South Korea, placing it within just seven miles of 70% of the country's population. This is a pretty big deal, as shoppers can order groceries and other items by midnight and have them waiting by their door the next morning before they leave for work.

Coupang was as high as $69 on its first day of trading. It's now trading barely above its IPO price of $35. You're going to love the growth here. Revenue rose 55% in 2019, accelerating to a 91% surge last year as the pandemic sped up the world's adoption of e-commerce.

The heady growth will slow in 2021, but it's off to a strong start. Net revenue rose 74% -- up 63% on a constant currency basis -- in the first-quarter report that it posted after Wednesday's market close. Engagement is the key here. Its active customer count is just 21% higher than it was a year ago, but the average active customer is spending 44% more than the year before.

Bumble: 44% off

Bumble is another recent debutante that has shed nearly half of its peak value. The online dating specialist's namesake app is second only to Tinder in worldwide revenue generation. It also owns Badoo, a strong international player that clocks in as the fourth highest-grossing app on the planet.

Bumble also skyrocketed on its first few days of trading back in February, only to fall back to just above its IPO price of $43 after dropping sharply in the first three trading days of this week. Bumble is another company that thrived in 2020, and this one may sound even more surprising because dating -- online or offline -- isn't something that you might expect to prosper during a pandemic. Revenue rose 19% last year, but it's already picking up the pace as the world starts to claw its way out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Revenue rose a better-than-expected 43% for the first quarter that it unveiled after Wednesday's close. The namesake app continues to be the real star here, accounting for 66% of the top-line mix. Its revenue surged 61% during the quarter.

Bumble's average revenue per user keeps inching higher. Most users of either dating platform are fine with its free features, but premium users have risen 30% to 2.8 million over the past year. Bumble held up just fine during the pandemic, but it's now an obvious reopening play that just happens to have hit another all-time low on Wednesday.

Zillow: 48% off

Unlike Coupang and Bumble, investors have had years to warm up to Zillow Group as a public company. The leading real estate portal is home to the namesake site as well as Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. If you've been looking for a place to buy or rent in the past couple of years, there's a good chance you made your way to one of Zillow's online outposts of listings.

Real estate is pretty hot these days, and Zillow's sites are attracting 221 million monthly active users. Its flagship online business -- its internet, media, and technology segment -- rose 35% in Zillow's latest quarter. Zillow's top line rose by just 8%, but that stems from the home-flipping business that it is just starting to ramp up after the pandemic. Our appetite for real estate isn't going away, and if a spike in mortgage rates turns us from homebuyers to renters, Zillow will be there to help us find our next place to live.

Coupang, Bumble, and Zillow are growth stocks that have fallen out of favor. The lack of investor interest isn't likely to last long.

Rick Munarriz owns shares of Coupang, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zillow Group (A shares) and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool recommends Coupang, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

