Sell Into Strength as American Airlines Stock Goes Parabolic

Things are looking up for American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, AAL stock cratered from around $30 per share to the single digits. But, as investors bet on a recovery, shares have more than doubled off their lows, and now trade above $20 per share.

Is this sustainable? It depends. With the airline boosting its travel schedule, the company could be making a swifter-than-expected recovery. But, keep in mind the many fleas on this legacy carrier. Even before the pandemic affected air travel.

As I previously discussed, American Airlines already had a heavy debt load and other operating issues.

And despite the company receiving $5.8 billion in payroll support from the $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package, they could burn through billions more, even as they increase system-wide capacity back to 40% of prior levels.

The worst of the coronavirus in America may already be over. But, it could be years before airline stocks like American start rebounding again. With this in mind, today’s enthusiasm may mean shares have moved too much, too soon.

In short, good reason to take the money and run if you own shares today. And avoid it completely if you haven’t yet entered a position.

Slow Recovery Means More Bad News for AAL Stock

Things may be starting to “return to normal.” But, don’t take that to mean smooth sailing ahead for the U.S. economy. The damage caused by the pandemic and its associated shutdowns could linger on throughout the year. And that’s especially the case for the airline industry.

Investors may be sending shares higher on a breadcrumb of positive news. But the analyst community doesn’t think the game’s changed much for the carrier in recent days. JP Morgan’s Jamie Baker reiterated his equivalent to a “sell” rating. His rationale? The analyst thinks upcoming earnings projections are too optimistic, given how much of the airline’s revenue comes from international flights.

Also, don’t expect travelers to return to the skies right away. As our own Louis Navellier recently pointed out, the airline industry’s “new normal” doesn’t look too pretty. Social distancing and safety efforts are going to make air travel unattractive for quite some time.

This may explain why industry leaders like Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) CEO Guillaume Faury say it could be “three to five years” before the industry fully recovers. With a long road to recovery, it looks even less appealing to buy American stock, as shares go parabolic.

Were Recent Bankruptcy Fears an Overreaction?

Before shares made their epic rebound in recent days, many saw American as headed towards bankruptcy. A few weeks back, Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun predicted an airline bankruptcy in 2020. And, with this carrier having some of the weakest fundamentals out there, it seemed like the one most likely to file for Chapter 11.

Yet, others saw bankruptcy concerns as overblown. As InvestorPlace’s Tom Taulli wrote in April, chances are American Airlines survives coronavirus. Mainly because Washington won’t want to see an airline file for Chapter 11.

In the middle of this bankruptcy talk, the company remained highly confident. CEO Doug Parker reassured investors, saying “we’re all going to be fine.” But, considering Parker said a few years back that the airline would never again go in the red, I could see why some doubted his optimistic outlook.

Nevertheless, the recent developments may not necessarily mean the company is out of the woods yet. Until we see tangible results that current cash burn (around $70 million per day) is fast moving in the right direction, this risk factor remains a valid concern.

Sell Into Strength With AAL Stock

When I last wrote about American Airlines stock, I said it was too late to go short. Yet, now, with shares going parabolic, the stock looks like a screaming sell to me. Investors buying on the headlines (instead of fundamentals) are bidding shares higher. Add in the fact this stock was heavily-shorted, and there’s obviously a short-squeeze going on as well.

What does that mean for the stock going forward? This “too hot to touch” airline play could pull back from here. First, as the shorts exit their positions, demand for shares will taper off. Then, if actual results fall well short of today’s bullish forecast. Investors buying today out of FOMO could see losses right around the corner.

Bottom line: if you own AAL stock now, sell into strength. Otherwise, steer clear for now.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

