'Sell in May and Go Away' Is Terrible Advice, So Why Do We Keep Hearing It?

In my experience, one of the few things that traders love more than profits is a good, repeatable catch phrase that can be trotted out regularly. On the London desks where I worked, for example, whenever anyone was sitting on a position that had developed into a sizable loss, one that they could have cut sooner, you would hear a song break out. We would sing to the tune of Rod Stewart's "The first cut is the deepest," except our version was, "The first cut is the cheapest." Every dealing room and trading desk spawned numerous aphorisms and little jokes like that, but probably the best known to traders everywhere is "Sell in May and go away."

The thing is, for floor and desk traders, these are used not so much as pieces of advice, but rather as a way of rubbing salt into the wound for someone who made a mistake. Obviously, cutting every position the first time the market traded a point away from your entry point would make no sense, and nor would selling everything in May and then taking three months off.

Despite that, at this time every year, you will hear the phrase "Sell in May and go away" repeated ad nauseam. I have talked about it myself a few times (and obviously am doing it again here) but over the years, have come to the conclusion that we talk about it not because it is good advice, but because it is a convenient subject for few minutes on TV, or a few hundred words on a page, and it has a nice, catchy, rhyming ring to it. For the financial journalism industry, it is a good filler, no more, no less.

The theory behind the phrase is that traders lose motivation in the summer because they'e focused on their upcoming vacations and get lulled into a soporific mood by the warm weather, the chirping of songbirds, the buzzing of bugs, or whatever. Anyone who has ever been inside a dealing room and seen the intensity of focus on screens and the complete obliviousness to anything other than prices, charts, and relevant news will know that is garbage, and yet, because it is a useful space-filler in an industry that demands 24/7 content, it persists.

There are absolutely no data to support it either. If anything, the historical numbers indicate that selling in May and going away is a terrible idea:

The chart above, taken from a Yardeni Research paper, shows the market performance by month over the last 93 years, simplified to just "up" or "down." As you can see, for May and each of the subsequent three months, June, July and August, there have been more up months in that time than down. Even worse for anyone considering following this "advice," the lone month with more down than up results over that time is September, which would be just after you bought back in, having missed out on those gains.

The more recent numbers aren’t encouraging either. Stocks have posted some significant gains in May over the last decade, with eight of the last ten Mays showing positive returns. Last May saw a gain of 4.5%. Ahh, you might say, last May was during the bounce following the "Covid collapse," but that is my point exactly. The market’s performance last May, June and July had nothing to do with which month it was, and everything to do with the underlying fundamental conditions.

That is always true, and always will be true.

This year, there are reasons to think that May be a disappointing month for investors. We are in the exact opposite situation to last year, coming off one of the most remarkable rebounds and surges ever seen. That has led to a situation that I wrote about last week, where all the good news is priced in and traders are reacting badly to even good earnings on the basis that they could have been better, and are clearly looking for reasons to sell.

Unless something major changes, however, that will only be some temporary disruption. The Fed is still keeping rates low and handing out investable cash, and some kind of further stimulus package will presumably make it through Congress to add to the nearly $2 trillion being handed out right now. That is why we saw 6.4% annualized GDP growth last month, with consumer spending soaring and personal incomes up an incredible 21.1%.

A strong economy and easy money are driving stocks, not the calendar and, as long as those two things continue, there may be occasional pullbacks, but selling in any meaningful way in May, or any month for that matter, and going away, makes no sense at all.

