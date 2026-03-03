Sell-Off By Gold Stocks Leads To Nosedive On Bay Street

(RTTNews) - After recovering from early weakness to end the previous session mostly higher, Canadian stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained some ground after an early nosedive but still ended the day down 756.33 points or 2.2 percent at 33,784.94. The index had ended Monday's trading at a record closing high.

The sell-off on Bay Street was led by substantial weakness in the gold sector, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index plummeting by 8.3 percent.

Gold stocks came under pressure along with the price of the precious metal, which continued to give back ground following the surge initially seen in reaction to the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend.

The steep drop by the price of gold came as the value of U.S. dollar is seeing further upside following yesterday's surge, driving the U.S. dollar index up by 0.7 percent to its highest level in over a month.

Considerable weakness was also visible among financial stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent loss posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Financial Index.

Consumer, healthcare and industrial stocks also saw some weakness on the day, while technology stocks bucked the downtrend.

