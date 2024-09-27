Sell Alert: Steven Kohlhagen Cashes Out $250K In AMETEK Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 26, Steven Kohlhagen, Director at AMETEK (NYSE:AME), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK. The total transaction amounted to $250,525.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals AMETEK shares down by 0.0%, trading at $171.97.

About AMETEK

Ametek Inc is a diversified industrial conglomerate with over $6 billion in sales. The firm operates through an electronic instruments group and an electromechanical group. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets, and generates major revenue. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. The majority of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.

AMETEK: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AMETEK's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.39% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 35.99%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, AMETEK exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.46.

Debt Management: AMETEK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 29.96 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.85 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.96, AMETEK demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of AMETEK's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.