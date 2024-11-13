Sell Alert: Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Cashes Out $2.75M In Bristow Group Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 13, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, 10% Owner at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: LP's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 72,088 shares of Bristow Group. The total transaction value is $2,745,749.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Bristow Group shares up by 5.53%, trading at $39.89.

All You Need to Know About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. It provides aviation services to a broad base of integrated, national, and independent energy companies. The company provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, it offers fixed-wing transportation and other aviation-related solutions. Its energy customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from, and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States.

Bristow Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 60.23%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bristow Group's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.99.

Debt Management: Bristow Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.32, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.77 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 8.13, Bristow Group's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

