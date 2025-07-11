Sell Alert: Kevin Chang Keun Yoon Cashes Out $62.51M In Acushnet Holdings Stock

It was reported on July 10, that Kevin Chang Keun Yoon, Director at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Yoon opted to sell 953,406 shares of Acushnet Holdings, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $62,508,443.

At Friday morning, Acushnet Holdings shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $78.25.

About Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Acushnet Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Acushnet Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 47.94% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Acushnet Holdings's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.62.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Acushnet Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Acushnet Holdings's P/E ratio of 21.35 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.99 , Acushnet Holdings's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 14.62, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

