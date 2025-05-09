Sell Alert: JAMES FUNK Cashes Out $475K In Range Resources Stock

On May 8, a recent SEC filing unveiled that JAMES FUNK, Director at Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that FUNK executed a sale of 13,582 shares of Range Resources with a total value of $475,777.

Range Resources's shares are actively trading at $36.98, experiencing a up of 0.68% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering Range Resources: A Closer Look

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Financial Milestones: Range Resources's Journey

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 43.26% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Range Resources's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.4. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 33.09 , Range Resources's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.43 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 14.03 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Range Resources's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RRC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.