Selina Hospitality Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risks

Selina Hospitality, a company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has been notified by Nasdaq of potential delisting due to non-compliance with listing requirements, including a delayed annual filing and low share prices. The company is scheduled for a Nasdaq Hearings Panel on June 4, 2024, to address these issues and has requested an additional stay to prevent immediate delisting. Despite these challenges, there is no certainty that Selina will secure the stay or regain compliance within the extended period.

