SelfWealth Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

SelfWealth Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 3,391,748 shares as of October 23, 2024. This strategic move aims to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s confidence in its own financial health.

