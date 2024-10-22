News & Insights

SelfWealth Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

October 22, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 3,391,748 shares as of October 23, 2024. This strategic move aims to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s confidence in its own financial health.

