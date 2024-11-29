News & Insights

SelfWealth Ltd. Sees Increased Stake by Major Holder

November 29, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities, which now hold a 13.34% voting power in the company. This increase from the previous 8.49% highlights a significant shift in shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting the company’s future strategies and market performance. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could influence SelfWealth’s direction and stock value.

