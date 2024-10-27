SelfWealth Ltd. Cancels Shares in Buy-Back Plan

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 985,395 fully paid ordinary shares as part of an on-market buy-back program. This move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The cessation of these securities took effect on October 25, 2024.

