News & Insights

Stocks

SelfWealth Ltd. Cancels Shares in Buy-Back Plan

October 27, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

SelfWealth Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 985,395 fully paid ordinary shares as part of an on-market buy-back program. This move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The cessation of these securities took effect on October 25, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.