SelfWealth Continues Share Buy-Back Initiative

SelfWealth Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 42,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 333,500 shares bought back to date. The ongoing buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value.

