Self-Made Millionaires Share Perks at Their First Jobs That Helped Them Grow Wealth Early

Everyone has to start somewhere — yes, even self-made millionaires. Before they built their wealth, many of them clocked in at regular jobs, learning skills and picking up habits that paid off big later on. Those early roles didn’t just provide a paycheck; they offered perks, lessons and unexpected opportunities that helped shape their financial mindset.

GOBankingRates spoke with self-made millionaires John Beaver, founder of Desky, and Brad Jackson, owner of After Action Cigars, to discuss how their first gigs gave them more than they realized at the time. Looking back, they say those small advantages played a surprisingly big role in setting them on the path to wealth.

Learning and Development

Beaver worked in various retail and customer service roles at the beginning of his career, where he focused on learning and development. “I was fortunate to have managers who genuinely valued investing in their employees’ growth,” he said.

He said this type of environment encouraged him to think long term, to learn new skills and to look for opportunities beyond just a paycheck.

“The job did not really have high financial rewards, but it provided invaluable exposure to various business functions from operations to customer service,” he explained.

Business Knowledge

Beaver also gained insights into how a business operates, how products are sourced, how customer service impacts brand loyalty and how operations run behind the scenes. It was in these times that he learned the importance of strong communication and teamwork, and how to identify and solve problems creatively.

Similarly, Jackson’s first job in retail gave him hands-on experience in understanding business operations, customer relationships and saving money.

“Those early lessons were crucial in shaping my approach to growing wealth, and I applied them when building my own businesses. It wasn’t just about the paycheck, it was about the habits and skills I developed along the way,” Jackson said.

Jackson said his first employment in retail wasn’t something special, but it taught him a lot. “I actually watched and took notice of the way the store was operated,” he said.

He observed the effects of such variables as pricing, customers and inventory flow on the business. This practical experience taught him how things worked in a manner that he could not have learned anywhere, including in books.

“Since it was really the experience that gave me a first hand lesson in running a business,” he said.

Relationships

Another equally notable thing for Jackson was learning how to establish relationships.

“I learned how to make customers feel special — making a one time shopper become a regular,” he said.

He admitted it was a great ability to know how to establish trust and loyalty, which later helped him a lot when establishing his own businesses.

The Biggest Perk? New Mindset and Skills Acquired

“The best perk at my first job was the mindset that encouraged me to invest in my skills, save consistently and think long term,” Beaver said.

These habits laid the foundation for the financial success he has today.

“The lessons in saving and long term thinking eventually set me up for financial success,” he said.

