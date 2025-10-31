Self-Made Millionaire Shares 5 European Stocks Every Smart Person Is Buying Now

Right before the government shutdown, the S&P 500 dropped on the last day of September after a surprisingly strong month. Now, a month later, the shutdown persists and so does uncertainty in the markets. While it’s impossible to try to predict the direction of the economy based on unknown variables, you may want to think about where you’re investing your money.

GOBankingRates spoke with a self-made millionaire and investing expert to determine the best European stocks that are being purchased from those in the know, based on market performance and projected gains.

Find Out: Why You Should Start Investing Now (Even If You Only Have $10)

Read Next: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

ASML Holding (Netherlands)

“[ASML holding is] consistently on the rise and a worldwide leader in the complex and multifaceted science of semiconductor construction and components,” said ​​Lynn Sophia, an investing expert and a tech leader at FreSound.

She pointed out that the company continues to profit from the consistent demands in the chip supply ecosystem. The ASML Holding NV stock recently had its price target raised, with expectations that earnings per share will increase by 6% annually in 2026 and 21% in 2027, as the company continues to lead the way in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Investing Rules My Millionaire Clients Never Break

Siemens Energy (Germany)

Sophia noted that Siemens Energy is firmly positioned as a significant player in the renewable energy industry, with a strong focus on aggressive decarbonization and infrastructure improvement in Europe. According to research from Zacks.com, Siemens Energy has a strong solvency position, and the company is well-positioned to complete the manufacturing facility expansion, meeting the increased demand for electricity.

LVMH (France)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a leading contender in the luxury goods market, sustaining its position with a robust international presence and production capabilities. Sophia noted that LVMH is a conglomerate with multiple growing businesses and a constant influx of financial resources. Sophia also stressed that LVMH particularly benefits from strong demand abroad, thanks to a solid brand and robust cash-flow generation. The stock recently rose as Goldman Sachs raised its price target, citing confidence ahead of the third-quarter earnings report, primarily due to the stronger brand resilience in the fashion and leather goods business.

Adyen (Netherlands)

Among the fastest-growing companies in Europe, Sophia noted that Adyen is a digital payment processor and provider specializing in the complex and evolving ecosystem of digital financial transactions. While the investor sentiment hasn’t been positive lately, Simply Wall St. research pointed out that the business is stabilizing.

BioNTech (Germany)

Known as a leader and pioneer in the field of revolutionary biotechnology, Sophia noted that BioNTech is among the highest beneficiaries of increasing demand in the industry, driven by the ever-growing population. It’s worth noting that shares increased in September following promising results from a cancer drug. While it would take time to bring this product to the market, it’s clear that investors are keeping an eye out for recent innovations.

Investing In Europe Considerations

Before you invest your money in international markets, there are a few key considerations that you can’t ignore about the European stock markets. Sophia emphasized the following points:

Innovation, tech-oriented and green-related sectors are attracting investor interest, as Europe steps up ESG commitments.

Fintech and biotech startups are gaining notice as Europe rapidly adopts digital solutions, with demographic trends that demand superior healthcare.

The 2025 earnings growth consensus has softened to account for headwinds, particularly the stronger EUR versus USD.

Trade policy, inflation control measures and fiscal reforms in key economies, such as Germany, continue to evolve, adding complexity and opportunities.

Sophia believes that it makes sense to focus on European companies with strong domestic earnings, diversified revenue streams and a healthy cash flow to handle the volatility. It’s worth noting that European stocks were slightly up at the end of September, as global investors continue to monitor the situation regarding tariffs. With President Trump introducing additional tariffs and political deadlock in the U.S., European stocks may be impacted.

Sophia concluded, “For investors who want exposure to Europe, we recommend a balanced mix of growth and value equities in sectors such as technology, green energy, luxury and healthcare. Keeping an eye on central bank policies and geopolitical events is key to timing and risk management.”

As always, you’ll want to conduct your own research before investing money abroad, taking into account your risk tolerance and investment time horizon.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Self-Made Millionaire Shares 5 European Stocks Every Smart Person Is Buying Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.