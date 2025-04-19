Self-Made Millionaire Codie Sanchez Shares the Best $1K Investment She’s Ever Made

Self-made millionaire Codie Sanchez has built her wealth through buying “ordinary” small businesses, but her best small-scale investment has nothing to do with her impressive portfolio.

During a recent appearance on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast, Shetty asked Sanchez what her best $1,000 investment has been, and her answer may surprise you.

Why Sanchez Believes It’s Important To Invest In Your Health

Sanchez’s best $1,000 investment wasn’t a stock or a stake in a small business, but an investment in her own health.

“This is a little cliche, but health and wealth are super tied,” she said on the podcast. “The best money I’ve ever spent are probably on two things: a sauna and a cold plunge.”

While it might not seem like there is a tie between saunas and cold plunges and making money, Sanchez believes there’s a real connection.

“I know that sounds super tech bro, but the truth of the matter is that if I can get a little bit more energy in the beginning of the day, it seems to carry through the rest of my day and make me more money,” she said. “So whatever your sauna and cold plunge is — and I think I bought mine on Amazon for literally $1,000 each — then that’s money well spent.”

Free or Low-Cost Ways To Invest In Your Health

Even if you don’t have $1,000 to invest in your health, there are some things you can do for much less — or even for free — that can improve your well-being:

Meditate.

Get in a daily walk or run.

Add probiotics to your diet via fermented foods.

Journal.

Follow workouts on YouTube.

Drink green juice.

Get eight hours of sleep every night.

Try oil pulling.

Stock up on frozen veggies.

Take advantage of free trial periods at gyms and fitness studios.

Dry brush before showering.

Buy nuts, seeds and dried fruits in bulk.

Drink more water instead of less-healthy (and more costly) alternatives.

Observe “meatless Monday.”

