Self-Driving Vehicles Boost Uber's Q2 Revenue, Shares Up 5%

Uber's (UBER) second-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates, driven by robust demand for its ride-sharing and food-delivery services. The company's shares rose 5% on Tuesday, reflecting investor confidence in its performance. With more people returning to offices and going out, the demand for ride-sharing has surged, benefiting Uber and its rival Lyft (LYFT). Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted the consistent growth across various use cases and strong performance in regions like Latin America and Asia-Pacific, particularly Brazil, Australia, and India.





Self-driving vehicle trips on Uber's platform increased sixfold during the quarter, thanks to partnerships with companies like Alphabet's (GOOGL) Waymo for ride-sharing and food delivery, and startup Waabi for freight services. Uber's revenue rose 16% to $10.70 billion in the second quarter, while gross bookings increased 19% to $39.95 billion. Analysts had expected $10.57 billion in revenue and $39.68 billion in gross bookings, according to LSEG data.





Khosrowshahi emphasized that, despite some concerns about consumer spending on restaurants and delivery, Uber has not seen any negative impact. The company's push into grocery deliveries through expanded partnerships with Instacart and Costco is further boosting its delivery segment. For the third quarter, Uber forecasted gross bookings between $40.25 billion and $41.75 billion, slightly below analysts' expectations.Evercore ISI lead analyst Mark Mahaney noted that Uber's forward gross bookings and EBITDA estimates might rise modestly based on the strong second-quarter results and the third-quarter guidance. Lyft's shares also gained nearly 2% ahead of its scheduled quarterly results on Wednesday, reflecting positive sentiment in the ride-sharing sector.

