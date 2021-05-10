US Markets
Self-driving truck startup Plus to go public through $3.3 bln SPAC deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
May 10 (Reuters) - Plus said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V HCIC.O in a deal that values the self-driving truck technology startup at $3.3 billion.

