Self-driving truck startup Plus to go public through $3.3 bln SPAC deal

May 10 (Reuters) - Plus said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V HCIC.O in a deal that values the self-driving truck technology startup at $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.